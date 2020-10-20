Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

STANLEY Chapeta has been co-opted into the Zimbabwe Football Association national executive to take up the post lefty vacant by the expulsion of Chamunorwa Chiwanza in August last year.

Chapeta was one of the losing candidates in the December 2018 elections which ushered in a new Zifa leadership.

In a statement sent out on Tuesday, Zifa said the Central Region chairman has been drafted in after a unanimous decision by the association’s executive committee which met on 12 October.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association executive committee has co-opted Stanley Chapeta into the national executive in terms of Art. 32 (9) of the Zifa statutes. Chapeta, who at the time of elevation was the chair of the Zifa Central Region, come in to fill the gap caused by the expulsion of Chamunorwa Chiwanza by the disciplinary committee in 2019,’’ read part of the Zifa statement.

Chiwanza was kicked out of the Zifa board in August last year after he was found guilt in respect of two charges of fraud and bringing the game of football into disrepute. Chiwanza is said to have lied that he had the necessary number of years of experience in football administration to stand in the elections.

