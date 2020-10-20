Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited (“VFEX”) will be officially opened and launched on Friday.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) chief executive officer Mr Justin Bgoni said VFEX has been granted approval to launch and commence trading.

“The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited is pleased to advise stakeholders that it has been granted the approval to launch and commence trading of securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ). The official opening of VFEX is scheduled for Friday 23 October 2020, at its new offices in Victoria Falls. The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube, will be the guest of honour,” said Mr Bgoni.

He added: “Trading, Depository services, Clearing and Settlement on VFEX will commence on Monday 26 October 2020. VFEX will be issuing further details on these. VFEX extends its profound gratitude to all stakeholders including the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and all market participants for the assistance rendered during the establishment of the exchange.”

VFEX also registered official market participants in the various categories. Listed as securities dealers were ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited, Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited, Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited, EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited, FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited, Fincent Securities (Pvt) Limited, Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited, Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited, Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited, Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited, Mast Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited, MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited, Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited, Old Mutual Securities (Pvt) Limited, Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited, Remo Investment Brokers (Pvt) Limited and Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited.

Listed sponsors were ABC Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited, Akribos Securities (Pvt) Limited, Bethel Equities (Pvt) Limited, EFE Securities (Pvt) Limited, FBC Securities (Pvt) Limited, Inter-Horizon Securities (Pvt) Limited, Imara Edwards Securities (Pvt) Limited, Invictus Securities Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited, Lynton Edwards Stockbrokers (Pvt) Limited, MMC Capital (Pvt) Limited, Morgan and Co (Pvt) Limited, Platinum Securities (Pvt) Limited, and Wealth Access Securities (Pvt) Limited.

CABS Custodial Services, CBZ Custodial Services, FBC Custodial Services, Standard Chartered Custodial Services and Stanbic Investor Services were registered as securities custodians.

Moreover, registered securities transfer secretaries were Corpserve Registrars (Private) Limited, First Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited and ZB Transfer Secretaries (Private) Limited.

While, ABC Asset Management, Akribos Wealth Managers, Datvest Asset Management, First Mutual Wealth Management, Imara Asset Management Zimbabwe, Old Mutual Investment Group and Invesci Asset Management were registered as non-member institutions.

