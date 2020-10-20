BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS’ strikers plying their trade across the globe put up good performances over the weekend, bringing good news for coach Zdravko Logarusic ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations clashes against Algeria next month.

Skipper Knowledge Musona was on target in his side KAS Eupen’s 2-0 Belgian Pro League away victory over R Excel Mouscorn on Sunday.

He scored the opener two minutes after the break with defender Jonathan Heris scoring the second

Musona played the full 90 minutes.

Khama Billiat provided two assists for Yagan Sasman who notched a brace inside two minutes in the second half for Kaizer Chiefs to proceed to the semi-finals of the MTN8 at the expense of Maritzburg United.

Chiefs clash with Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals after the Buccaneers sailed through courtesy of a solitary goal by Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Dzvukamanja scored on debut after signing for the Buccaneers last month following the sale of Bidvest Wits’ franchise.

France-based Tino Kadewere scored his first goal for Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais who beat Strasbourg 3-2 away at the Stade la Meinau on Sunday.

In England, striker Macauley Bonne’s championship side Queens Park Rangers played a goalless draw away to Bournemouth at Dean Court in which the Warriors’ forward played the full game.

Defender Jordan Zemura, who is also being monitored by Logarusic sat on the bench for Bournemouth.

Last Thursday, Tanzania-based Prince Dube scored his sixth goal in six games as his side Azam FC beat Mwadui 3-0 in a Vodacom Premier League match.

The former Highlanders striker is leading the scorers’ chart with Azam ahead of the pack on the log-standings.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba watched from the bench as his English Premier League side Aston Villa be at Leicester City 1-0 at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Also sitting it out on the bench was defender Teenage Hadebe as his Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor played a 1-1 draw with Konyaspor on Saturday.

Marshall Munetsi, a regular at French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, was not part of the squad that lost 3-1 to Lorient at home on Saturday.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...