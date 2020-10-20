BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM gaffer Heindrikus Pieter de Jongh has bragged that Brian Banda will offer his team better attacking impetus than what they got from Last Jesi who was snapped up by Sudanese club Al Hilal.

De Jongh was irked by Jesi’s departure following a short spell with the Zvishavane-based side in a loan deal from Manica Diamonds.

The Dutch national believes their latest acquisition, Banda, will add quality to his side.

Banda was unveiled at the club a fortnight ago as a direct replacement for Jesi who switched to Al Hilal.

The dreadlocked midfielder, Jesi, had a short stint at FC Platinum, where he only featured for them in two Champions League games.

“Banda is a very good player, a box-to-box midfielder who I know will give us better service than Last who left earlier than expected.

“I believe in him because we worked together at Highlanders. With him and (Silas) Songani back in the team, I think we will do better,” he said.

Songani’s future, though, remains uncertain with Al Hilal reportedly still considering him.

The Dutchman also revealed that they will unveil more players this week, though he refused to reveal their names.

“We are not yet done. We are going to announce some more players to our squad as we keep preparing for the Champions League.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...