BY SHARON SIBINDI

A MIX of top Bulawayo artistes are set to light up the last concert of the Creative Diversity and Social Inclusion (Credisi) to be livestreamed on the Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) Facebook page on October 31.

The programme, which roared to life in August last year, is aimed at promoting diversity and creativity in the local spaces.

Credisi is being supported by Culture at Work Africa (CAWA), which is a consortium of eight African, European and International partners whose mission is to promote the public value of intercultural dialogue for social cohesion in urban areas across Africa.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Credisi information officer, Kudakwashe Takundwa said the potentially explosive show would feature a star-studded line-up of 12 acts, among them Tshibilika music giants Clement Magwaza, Madlela Skhobokhobo, dancer-cum-songbird Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi and Vuyo Brown.

“Magwaza and Madlela are both known for their energetic live performances and are set to mesmerise audiences live on the Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts Facebook page. Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi on the other hand will bring her latest offering to the show which is currently an envy of many,” he said.

“Hip-hop and house lovers will be in for a treat on the day with rap king Asaph, house music singer Novuyo Seagirl and kwaito star Tebza who are all set to bring their A game to the event.”

Madlela Skhobokhobo, who has promised fireworks on stage, said he would use the show to belt songs from his latest album Ntikoloshi which he released a month ago.

“We are using this show to jam some of the songs on our new album. Our followers should expect nothing but fireworks on stage,” he said.

Iyasa project co-ordinator and director Nkululeko Innocent Dube said the feedback on the eleven shows has been great and it made them realise that people were more than willing to support the arts in Bulawayo.

“The programme has been a revelation that our people are more than willing to support our creatives, a lot of our spaces in the city lie idle, we need to engage our city more and utilise the local spaces in our city more,” he said.

“Through the Credisi project, Iyasa worked with the local authority and arts stakeholders on inter-cultural dialogue meetings which were set to build an understanding, and generate confidence which can enable the implementation of reforms around the use of public infrastructure in the city.”

Dube said the project targeted youth-led organisations, women arts groups, creative clubs, hubs as well as initiatives done by up-and-coming and independent artistes in the city.

“Bulawayo can live up to its billing as Zimbabwe’s cultural capital. The city can be the heartbeat of diversity and social inclusion. The city needs to package that and city fathers ought to appreciate the efforts artistes put in selling Bulawayo as a brand,” he said.

Also to participate at the concert are traditional dance outfit Bolamba Culture Birds, guitarist and vocalist Samuzik, Ceejay, Indosakusa. The Morning Star, gospel musician Vuyo Brown and popular Nkayi-based musician Sikhosana Buhlungu.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...