By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A NOTORIOUS drug dealer in Bindura, who is also alleged to be a serial murderer, was last week arraigned before the magistrates court for illegal possession of dagga.

Blessing Chabooka was nabbed after being found in possession of 2kg of dagga.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence when he appeared before Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera, who granted him $1 000 bail. He will appear again in court tomorrow.

The State led by Vincent Marunya alleged that on October 15 police conducted a raid at Chabooka’s homestead andfound the suspect packing dagga in small sachets.

He was arrested and the dagga was recovered and will be used as exhibit.

