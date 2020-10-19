BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A MUTOKO man (23), who allegedly murdered his aunt accusing her of misplacing his lucky charm, and in the process also seriously injured his 80-year-old grandmother, was on Friday denied bail by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

Piniel Tinomuda of Village 43 Hoyuyu allegedly axed to death Lizzie Madende (59) over the lucky charm that went missing. He will be back in court on October 30.

His grandmother, Benhilda Nyarambi, is reportedly unconscious at Mutoko General Hospital.

Court papers state that on October 13 at around 8pm, Madende was at her residence with other family members, including the suspect.

Tinomuda reportedly accused Madende of misplacing his talisman which he kept in his bedroom.

The accused became violent, took an axe from his bedroom and struck Madende twice. Madende died on the spot.

Nyarambi reportedly pleaded with the suspect to stop axing his aunt and he turned on her and he struck twice on the neck and arm.

Nyarambi fell and became unconscious. The accused also attacked Madende’s two children who fled from the scene.

After realising that he had committed a serious crime, the accused fled and hid in a nearby mountain.

A report was made at Janhi Police Base, resulting in a manhunt being launched. The suspect was arrested from his hiding place.

Nyarambi, who is admitted at Mutoko District Hospital, is in a critical condition.

Nathan Majuru represented the State

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...