Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and the ex-NSSA director contribution and collections, Barnabas Matongera, in which they are accused of flouting tender procedures and approved a housing project in Gweru involving development of 200 stands has been set for next month.

Mupfumira and Matongera are being charged with criminal abuse of office charges.

Barnabas Matongera

Their hearing has been set for November 18, 19 and 20 on a continuous row at the Harare Magistrates’ Court.

Their trial was supposed to have commenced today but the State was yet to furnish the duo with some documents to prepare their defence.

Mupfumira, through her lawyer Mr Sylvester Hashiti, applied for scraping of her bail reporting conditions, but the State said it was not prepared to respond to the application saying she must go back to the High Court where she was granted bail.

Mupfumira and Matongera appeared before magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

Mr Michael Reza appeared for the State.

