Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AS anticipated, Zimdancehall artistes have not let the #JohnVuliGateChallenge pass them as Van Choga wekwaMudzviti has come up with his own version, redefining the song’s dances and lyrics.

The original dance challenge sees users perform a butt-wiggling dance move to Mapara A Jazz’s amapiano stomper, John Vuli Gate, which features Ntosh Gaz and Colano.

The original version according to the songwriter, Mapara was inspired by two things. Firstly, the part in the movie Tsotsi where the wife Pumla shouts ‘John, vuli gate! and secondly, his friend John who was at the studio while they were laying the beat, making noise and trying to attract women.

As for Van Choga, he has simply gone an extra mile and used different lyrics from the original version. On his song titled Vhura Gate which he released accompanied by visuals during the weekend, he portrayed a popular trend of women being deserted by men who impregnate them. In this case, John is the one who impregnated the girl and her family took her to John’s place so that he takes ownership.

Van Choga’s dances where he will be mostly jumping up and down are his trademark and on the Vhura Gate song, they fit in well.

It remains to be seen if more local artistes especially from the Matabeleland region will join in the challenge. Whether or not this happens, it is set to be an interesting week in the arts corridors as the JohnVuliGate challenge takes up a new twist. – @mthabisi_mthire

