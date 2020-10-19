Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team has left for Pakistan where they are scheduled to play the hosts in two limited overs series.

The Chevrons left on Monday morning with a travelling squad of 20 players.

The side has been in a secure bio-bubble camp for the past week for the final part of their preparations to minimize the risks of contracting coronavirus ahead of the trip. They are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday and continue with their practice in isolation.

Zimbabwe will play Pakistan in three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals between October 30 and November 10. The matches will be played in a secure bubble in line with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Zim’s Pakistan itinerary

20 Oct – Zimbabwe arrival in Islamabad

21-27 Oct – Isolation period & practice

28-29 Oct – Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Nov – Travel to Lahore

5-6 Nov – Practice at Gaddafi Stadium

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

12 Nov – Zimbabwe departure for Harare

