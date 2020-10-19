AmaZulu have unveiled Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala among 10 new signings ahead of the inaugural DStv Premiership campaign.

Sandile Zungu’s recent takeover of the historic club has created an immediate shake-up as they look to challenge the big-three with an ambitious new project with head coach Ayanda Dlamini.

Zungu confirmed in the official unveiling that a top-four target in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership is being set along with silverware as they look to end their 28-year trophy drought.

He went on to reiterate that their new arrivals were primary targets for Dlamini as he secured and ‘poached’ players away from domestic rivals with ‘Shabba’ their marquee arrival on the day.

They are joined by former Orlando Pirates stars Luvuyo Memela, Thembela Sikhakhane and Augustine Mulenga, who was announced as a TTM signing last week.

It is believed Xola Mlambo and Linda Mntambo could also be joining Usuthu imminently after being spotted in Durban this week alongside his former Buccaneers teammates. kickoff.com.

