Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has met three ambassador-designates at State House in Harare this morning where the trio was bidding farewell to the Head of State.

Ambassador Charity Charamba

Ambassadors Charity Charamba who is going to Zambia, Johannes Tomana deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nancy Saungweme who is headed for Malawi — paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa where they were briefed on their roles and duties and what the President expects from them.

Ambassador Johannes Tomana

The three said they were going to represent Zimbabwe, strengthen bilateral relations and also work on attracting foreign direct investment.

Ambassador Nancy Saungweme

The ambassadors are also expected to advance the engagement and re-engagement drive in pursuit of the Vision 2030 economic agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...