Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior national cricket team leaves the country for Pakistan on Monday for a limited overs series.

Having effectively completed seven days in a bio-secure bubble in Harare, Zimbabwe’s squad of 20 players and the necessary support staff head off to the Asian country. The players and support staff have been in a bio-bubble since 12 October after undergoing Covid-19 tests the day before and have been interacting only with people who tested negative for the respiratory disease. Coach Lalchand Rajput, who had been in his native India since March managed to travel to Harare to be with the team as they prepared for the tour of Pakistan.

Zimbabwe take on Pakistan in three One Day Internationals and same number of Twenty20 Internationals.

The three ODIs which are part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, are scheduled for 30 October and 1 and 3 November in Multan. The T20I matches are scheduled for 7, 8 and 10 November in Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe squad for Pakistan: Chamunorwa Chibhabha (captain), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.

[email protected]_29

