Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of the game for up to seven or eight months.

According to reports in the UK, the diagnosis was made after the Dutch international was hauled off during their Premier League encounter against local rivals Everton, where he was hurt in a reckless challenge by Toffees goalkeper Jordan Pickford.

“Virgil played I don’t know how many games in a row, he plays with pain, but he couldn’t play on,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game at Goodison Park.

According to the panel discussing the game, they had received information that Van Dijk had injured his anterior cruciate ligament, which tends to be followed by a lengthy lay off. Liverpool have yet to comment on the extent of the injury.

The club, however, are more optimistic that Thiago Alcantara’s injury is not a serious one and he should be back in training in no time. – Reuters

