Bulawayo Bureau

The new political administration has managed to achieve milestones that the previous dispensation failed to make progress on during its entire tenure, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Addressing the ZANU PF Matabeleland South Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) in Gwanda Town yesterday, VP Mohadi said the country is on the right track under the astute stewardship of President Mnangagwa.

“We have done what the first dispensation did not achieve. The Beitbridge-Masvingo Road; Harare-Chirundu Road were done by the New Dispensation. In Chimanimani, where Cyclone Idai wreaked havoc and killed many people, new road networks have been constructed, new schools and housing units have been put up.

“Agricultural produce can now be taken to markets, and (in all this) we used our own resources and local expertise.”

Some critics, he added, had grimly projected up to one million deaths by June as a result of the coronavirus, but Government had managed to contain the pandemic to manageable levels.

VP Mohadi also took a swipe at party members who were involved in vote buying.

“When I was injured during the 2018 blast at White City Stadium, people took advantage of my incapacitation to use money to buy their way into the party. Now we have people who do not know what ZANU PF stands for because they were not groomed by the party,” he added.

The Vice President said although the country was feeling the effects of three successive droughts, Government has made sure no one dies of hunger.

“The Government is talking of Vision 2030, where we are saying we should have attained an upper middle-income economy by 2030; this is something which we are focused on.”

ZANU PF, he said, is committed to achieving its target of 5 million voters in 2023.

