With close to a decade at the helm of Utakataka Express after his father Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo’s demise, Peter Moyo is carving his own image out of the larger-than-life character that his dad was.

Known in music circles as Young Igwe, Peter believes that had it not been for the loyalty shown by Utakataka Express fans, the band would have been history by now.

“Of course I have been working hard. I would say I am a testimony of hard work and effort, but above all, the support from Utakataka Express fans needs to be appreciated,” he said.

“The good thing is, as Peter Moyo, I managed to broaden the fan base. If you come to our shows, you can still see faces from the days of mudhara (Tongai), but there are several new ones too.”

The “Mira Newako” singer said fans stood by him despite a myriad of challenges. He has since lined up a “special show” at Electric Quench (formerly Extra Mile) to commemorate the life of his late father and to honour those who stood by him.

“It is a commemoration of my late father. This is an important event to me. I would have loved to do it on the 15th of October, but since it is midweek, we decided to do it on Sunday.

“This is a special day, not only to me but those who support the brand. We will be remembering the founder,” he said.

Fans will be allowed to choose the playlist at the show.

“It is for the fans and I know that a lot of them have their favourite songs. This is the opportunity — we will be performing guided by what fans like. It is Tongai’s day; it is his fans’ day. It is Utakataka Express fans’ day.”

The Young Igwe believes it takes more than effort to succeed as a sungura musician.

“There are a number of musicians with potential to excel; some of them are hard workers and their effort is unquestionable.

“But they are not appreciated. It is sad and to me that is the reason I appreciate the love and support from my fans, from the fans of Utakataka Express.”

On Thursday, Peter and his relatives converged at their rural home in Sesombe, Zhombe, for traditional rites and remembrance.

Tongai Moyo succumbed to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on October 15, 2011.

Adored by many, the late Dhewa started his career in 1988 in his home town of Kwekwe.

He played in numerous bands, including Shirichena Jazz Band, before finally forming his own outfit Utakataka Express, with which he released his first solo album “Vimbo” in 1996.

Dhewa became a household name in the early 2000s after releasing a series of hits. He went on to release 14 albums —“Mano”, “Vimbo”, “Naku”, “Vise”, “Mudzimu Weshiri”, “Chirangano” ft Somandla Ndebele, “Moyo Wekurera” with Somandla Ndebele, “Samanyemba”, “Chingwa”, “Pakanaka Dhewa”, “Naye”, “Pinda Panyanga”, “Muridzi Wenyaya” and “Toita Basa”.

Dhewa left behind wife, Miniehle Mukweli, and six children — Natasha, Nicole, Obert (Tongai Jnr), Tanaka, Nyasha and Peter. Peter has also ventured into comedy/television, doing social media skits, which he claims have helped him attract a different audience.

He is currently in the studio working on a new album.

