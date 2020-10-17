BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE family of the late Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore (7), who was gruesomely murdered last month for suspected ritual purposes, has requested local prophets to assist in the recovery of the boy’s head to enable burial of his remains.

Addressing journalists and local traditional leaders during a visit to his home this week, Tapiwa’s father Munyaradzi Makore said he had now turned to prophets to assist in the recovery of his dead son’s head so that he could lay him to rest.

“I am now pleading to the family of Zimbabwe, to those prophets with spiritual eyes, those who claim to help, because it’s unfortunate that during this difficult time we haven’t been approached by anyone trying, to assist us with any revelation on the whereabouts of my son’s head,” he said.

Local traditional leader Chief Mangwende recently said he would not allow the minor’s body to be buried with the head missing.

Tapiwa was killed in a suspected ritual murder last month, with the perpetrators chopping off his body parts.

The boy’s head and arms are still missing, while the abdomen and limbs were recovered.

Police are still investigating the matter, with two suspects, herdman Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore (Snr), arrested over the matter.

Shamba has confessed to the murder of the boy and even led the police to the recovery of the boy’s body parts.

The duo appeared in court for the second time on Tuesday before they were remanded in custody to October 26.

Meanwhile, the traditional leaders who were being led by Chief Nechombo are lobbying for Tapiwa to get a State-assisted funeral.

