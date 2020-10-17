BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly axed his aunt to death, accusing her of misplacing his talisman.

Piniel Tinomuda, of village 43 Hoyuyu, is also facing another charge of attempted murder after he also struck his grandmother, Benhilda Nyarambi (81), with an axe over the same issue.

The body of the deceased, Lizzie Madende (59), has since been conveyed to Murewa Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, while Nyarambi is battling for her life at Mutoko District Hospital.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed both incidents.

“It is disheartening to report the death of the victim through such a gruesome way. It is also disturbing to note that the accused person took the law into his own hands and critically injured another victim,” he said.

“Violence should not permeate our communities to such an extent. The public should respect the sanctity of life and resolve any misunderstandings amicably. The suspect will be taken to court soon on murder and attempted murder charges.”

It is reported that on Tuesday at around 8pm, Madende was at her residence with other family members, including the suspect.

Tinomuda reportedly accused Madende for misplacing his talisman which he kept in an old tyre behind his bedroom.

The suspect became violent, drew an axe from his bedroom and struck Madende on the head twice, killing her on the spot.

Nyarambi reportedly pleaded with the suspect to stop axing his aunt. He then turned and struck her twice on the neck and arm.

Nyarambi fell down and became unconscious.

After realising that he had committed a heinous crime, Tinomuda fled and hid in a nearby mountain.

A report was made at Janhi Police Base, who launched a manhunt and arrested him.

