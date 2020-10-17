BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

ZIMBABWE National Students Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore was yesterday granted $5 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Francis Foroma.

Ngadzione had clocked more than a month in remand prison after being denied bail by a Harare magistrate, prompting his lawyer Webster Jiti to approach the High Court on appeal.

He was arrested while addressing a Press conference close to the offices of a car hire company whose vehicle was used by suspected State security agents to kidnap Midlands State University student Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo ahead of the July 31 protests.

Muchehiwa was allegedly held incommunicado for two days, tortured for organising the foiled protests and later dumped at his home.

As part of his bail conditions, Ngadziore was ordered to report every Friday to the nearest police station.

