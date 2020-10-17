Tinashe Kusema

GOVERNMENT, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, has finally given the greenlight for football activities to resume, albeit through a mini-league format and using the bio-bubble concept.

The SRC said in a statement on Friday only Premier Soccer League teams, the women’s soccer league teams and the national teams were expected to resume activities.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation approved the gradual and phased resumption of football activities effective October 16, 2020 in line with the provisions of Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020.

“Please note that the approval at this initial stage is for Premier Soccer League teams, women’s soccer league teams and the national soccer teams,” read the statement.

Zifa is also expected to use the bio-bubble concept, which they will finance.

“The resumption of football activities shall take the format of the mini-league using the bubble concept adopted by yourselves.

“The football activities shall, in addition to the requirements specified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for safe resumption of sport, Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020, your submitted protocols, other legislation and policy directives relating to the prevention and containment of Covid-19, be subject to the following conditions: strict adherence to the bubble concept, implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Zifa and its affiliates to provide resources and finances to undertake these activities.

“We reiterate that this is a phased approach to resumption of football activities in the country.

“Assessments will be done during this initial stage on whether or not all provisions are in place and adherence to set protocols in order to inform the complete resumption of all football activities,” added the statement.

