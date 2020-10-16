The nation today remembers the late national hero, visionary and educationist Dr Cephas George Msipa, who died aged 85 on the 17th of October in 2016.

It’s four years since his passing on but the memory of his good works lives on among his family and those his generosity touched.

His childhood friend Professor George Kahari described Dr Msipa as a humble, righteous and honest man.

Beneficiaries of the CG Msipa Scholarship Trust set up by the educationist hailed him for his unparalleled generosity and philanthropy saying his good works had changed their lives in a fundamentally positive way.

Carlos Hove, a beneficiary of the trust attributed his success in life to the assistance he received from Dr Msipa which enabled him to achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer after having been orphaned at a young age.

Dorothy Tarambiwa who was assisted by Dr Msipa from secondary school to university said the late educationist was a father figure who had a kind heart.

His daughter-in-law Mercy Msipa described her father-in-law as a selfless man who never gave up looking for funding to pay for the needs of beneficiaries of the CG Msipa Trust.

Charles Msipa, son to Dr Msipa said he spent the early years of his life without his father who was imprisoned by the colonial regime for his political activities.

Dr Msipa served in various capacities in government including Governor of the Midlands province and Cabinet Minister. He developed a passion for education and assisting learners after training and working as a teacher, and later as a headmaster.

In his speech at the handover ceremony of the Zvishavane Vocational Training centre last week President Emmerson Mnangagwa acknowledged Dr Msipa for facilitating the acquisition of the land used for the development of the training centre in Zvishavane.

Like this: Like Loading...