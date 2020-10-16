BY REX MPHISA

POLICE in Beitbridge yesterday gunned down a suspected armed robber after a 15-hour exchange of gunfire, where one police officer was injured.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi the death of the suspect only identified as Pele Pele.

“I confirm the death. He was shot just before 2pm. He held 10 people, including his wife and child, hostage, but was shot dead after he had released his hostages. We want to warn criminals that police will not hesitate dealing with elements who fail to comply with instructions. The law has to take its course,” Nyathi said.

He said police chased the suspect from Dulivhadzimo bus terminus to his house in what was to be his last journey. The suspect is said to have been notorious along the Limpopo River banks where he attacked smugglers in Musina and Chitungwiza where he was a known armed robber.

