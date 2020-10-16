BY SHARON SIBINDI

JAZZ sensation and Ebony Sheikh founder Josiah Ndlovu, aka George Phahlane, has bemoaned the prevailing drug abuse by the youths, and called on fellow artistes to join in the fight against the practice.

Phahlane told NewsDay Life & Style that the fight against drug abuse requires collective effort.

“I would like to contribute to the fight against drug abuse by youths. It is my wish to engage other artists and the corporate world to join hands to fight this social vice,” he said.

“We have vuzu parties where most youths do all sorts of things, we also have child-headed families because parents could be in the diaspora and some adults may take advantage of that.

If you look around eKasi (township), you will see a lot of empty bottles of cough syrup, meaning a lot is happening.”

Phahlane said plans were afoot to produce music that educates the youth about the dangers of these social problems.

“The anti-drug abuse campaigns should be taught in schools curriculum from as early as Early Childhood Education up to college level. Churches also should play a big part here. The cultural and political leaders, artistes and parents need the media in full force so that the youths may respect their own cultures and not adopt “foreign cultures,” he said.

“I would like to kindly ask our city authorities to revive the youth clubs in the townships just like the yesteryears so that the youths can occupy themselves usefully.”

In 2018, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube accused adults of lacing foodstuffs sold to pupils with drugs, which ended up interfering with their studies.

She challenged parents to closely monitor their children to ensure that they were not abusing drugs.

