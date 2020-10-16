George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the $10 million Textile Factory at Great Zimbabwe University that will be used as a hub for manufacturing personal protective equipment(PPES) to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

The Textile Factory is part of the university’s Industrial Park that will also house Science Innovation and Food Preservation factories with the last two still under construction. President Mnangagwa then toured the Textile Factory where he was shown various PPEs including face masks and gowns that will mainly used by Covid-19 frontline health workers.

The President was walked through the factory by GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo, Higher Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira and Masvingo Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira among other top Government officials ials and academics.

The Industrial Park is being developed with funding from Government which released the initial tranche used to build the Textile Factory.

