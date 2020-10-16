Ray Bande Senior Reporter

ATHLETES across Manicaland Province have stepped up preparations ahead of the much-awaited resumption of competitions tentatively earmarked for November 14 with the inter-district contest in Mutare.

Athletes last had a feel of the track in March during the national JM Busha Competitions hosted at Mutare Boys’ High School.

That was the first leg of the triangular series that was, however, interrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mutare Boys’ High will again play host to the November 14 inter-district competitions.

The contest will then culminate into the inter-provincial meet set for Bulawayo at the end of November.

In an interview with Post Sport early this week, National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) youth head coach, Briad Nhubu confirmed the development.

“The mother board — NAAZ — has proposed to have the inter-provincial competitions in Bulawayo on November 29.

“As a province, we have set November 14 as the date for our inter-district meet to enable ourselves to come up with representatives for the inter-provincial competitions,” said Nhubu.

He said the Association will host an abridged version of the normal inter-district contest given the limited time.

Participants will compete in 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m contests.

However, during the inter-provincial competitions, each province will be expected to field athletes in each event.

“We will focus on few track events that will take not more than two hours. The competition will be for both men and women for Under-20s and seniors only.

“We will be sending out the programme of events as soon as we get the go ahead at the proposed venue, which is Mutare Boys’ High School,” said Nhubu.

He said schedules for international competitions are yet to be availed.

“Currently, we do not have any dates for international meets. Hopefully we will have them in the near future,” he said.

Athletes such as high riding Vimbayi Maisvorewa, battle hardened Norman Mkwada, Nevia Maganzo, Vanessa Matimbe and Kudakwashe Masamvu are some of the favourites set to hog the limelight at the inter-district competitions.

Like this: Like Loading...