Tawanda Musarurwa

Government has released the 2021 Budget Strategy Paper that basically outlines the fiscal strategy will guide wider consultations on the upcoming 2021 National Budget.

The 2021 Budget Strategy Paper marks the transition from the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), which is coming to an end this December, paving way for the longer term National Development Strategy (2021-2025).

The 2021 Budget Strategy Paper, themed “Building Resilience and Economic Recovery Post COVID-19”, was launched by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube in Harare this morning.

“Government is launching the 2021 Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) in line with the New Dispensation’s commitment of ensuring broader stakeholder involvement in policy formulation processes, that way generating effective public participation in policy and programmes implementation.

“Accordingly, the 2021 Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) constitutes a valuable tool, meant to guide consultative discussions and sharing of ideas on national priority policies, programmes and projects for the forthcoming 2021 National Budget,” said Minister Ncube.

“Under the theme “Building Resilience and Economic Recovery Post Covid-19” the Budget Strategy Paper focusses on strengthening the economy to withstand any potential climatic (drought, cyclones, floods, pests) and macroeconomic shocks, as we focus on att

