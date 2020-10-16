President Mnangagwa has arrived at Great Zimbabwe University for the institution’s 14th graduation ceremony this morning that will be held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GZU Chancellor who was accompanied by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira and other senior Government officials, officially opened Robert Mugabe School of Education that was named President Robert Mugabe in honour of his contribution to the development of education in Zimbabwe since independence.

