BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL entertainment company and organisers of the forthcoming Kariba Boat Cruise and Glow Party, ZimEvents, says arts and culture are important elements in the promotion of tourism products which can support and strengthen cultural heritage, cultural production and creativity.

The Kariba Boat Cruise and Glow Party that has been endorsed by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will be hosted under the theme #Domestic Tourism Experience on the Zambezi Trader from October 23 to 25 at Caribea Bay Hotel in Kariba with all COVID-19 precautions being strictly observed.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, one of the event organisers Allan Mambo said as most tourism players throughout the country has now re-opened their facilities in strict compliance with the COVID-19 health protocols, they were going to be using arts and cultural events to promote tourism.

“Through arts as a form of entertainment, the Kariba Boat Cruise and Glow Party that has become a premium event on the local entertainment calendar seeks to promote domestic tourism and holiday resorts in Zimbabwe with emphasis on targeting our locals,” he said.

“We feel this event will help market the tourist destination in our drive to have domestic tourism back on track since the industry has been adversely affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic through the restrictions that are there on international travelling.”

Mambo said the event that gave people a chance to explore and enjoy Kariba as one of the best tourist destinations in the country would start with a bonfire party on October 23 from 1800hrs till late, with October 24 being the main day of activities.

“The Zambezi Trader boat leaves the hotel on Saturday (October 24) at 9am to start the eight-hour cruise, the boat will move around Lake Kariba via Fothergill Island for game viewing then dock at the Sampa Karumba Island for two hours where people will disembark for games and fun while DJs entertain guests,” he said.

“After two hours, the cruise continues with the DJs entertaining guests as the boat heads back to the hotel after the eight hours and on its way back people will have the chance to experience the magical Kariba sunset while on the cruise.”

He said the Glow Party would have a number of top local wheelspinners among them Power FM Zimbabwe’s breakfast host Tinashe Chikuse, DJ Storm, DJ Mzoe from Bulawayo, TK Beats, Merciless Zimbabwe, DJ Bree and DJ Saki taking turns to entertain guests on the turntables.

“Our Glow Party that is powered by Johnnie Walker will start at 19:00hrs with a lot of activities that include a cultural showcase and glow in the dark,” he said.

Mambo said the community of Kariba would also benefit financially from this event because of the increase in traffic in the area during the event.

“The local tourism market contributes greatly to the country’s GDP and we believe that hosting this event in the resort town of Kariba also helps in marketing the place to our local people. It is our responsibility as ZimEvents to also support a drive by the government to promote our domestic tourism and contribute positively to the growth of the Zimbabwean tourism industry,” he said.

“Kariba is a prime holiday and recreation destination that suits our endeavours to promote the country’s domestic tourism showcasing our resort towns through arts. We have chosen the resort town of Kariba for the second time in a row in response to requests by the fans and players in the tourism industry.”

Established in 2019 and registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, ZimEvents have hosted several functions across the country mainly in resort towns like Victoria Falls, Nyanga and Kariba.

