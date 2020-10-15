Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has fired Supreme Court Judge Justice Francis Bere after a tribunal found him guilty of gross misconduct.

The tribunal was set up to determine if Justice Bere was still fit to hold office after a lawyer accused him of interference in a civil case involving the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) and his relatives.

Justice Bere allegedly telephoned Mr Itai Ndudzo, who was representing Zinara, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting Zinara against Fremus Enterprises.

Justice Bere was serving on both the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court benches when he was suspended in March this year. In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said:

“Following the advice of the Judicial Service Commission that the question of removing Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA ought to be investigated, the President, acting in terms of Section 187 (3) of the Constitution appointed through Proclamation number 1 of 2020, a tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of the said judge,” said Dr Sibanda.

“The tribunal has completed its investigations and has recommended that Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.

His Excellency the President accordingly acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the Constitution has removed the Honourable Judge from office with immediate effect.” — @thamamoe

