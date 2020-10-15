BY LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) yesterday congratulated top Zimbabwean artistes Jah Prayzah, South Africa-based Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha and dancehall president Winky D for their recent nominations at the forthcoming African Entertainment Awards United States of America (AEAUSA).

The multi-award-winning Jah Prayzah has been nominated for the Entertainer of the Year category, while Sha Sha and Winky D are vying for the Best Female Artiste and the Best Dancehall Artiste awards respectively.

In separate letters to the high-flying artistes, NACZ director Nicholas Moyo said the nominations were in recognition of the artistes’ talent, passion and dedication to their craft which they had exhibited throughout their musical careers.

“As NACZ we are proud that your work has raised high the national flag and we appreciate that all this has come due to your talent and passion for music which has raised your stature in the local and international music circles”, he said.

Moyo said the nomination had elevated the profile of the artistes’ brands and the general arts industry in Zimbabwe.

“It is my humble submission that this continental recognition will propel you to even greater success. We wish you the best of luck on the awards night and all the best in your future endeavours.”

Moyo met the visiting Sha Sha yesterday in the capital and encouraged her to remain focused and dedicated for her music to blossom into an international brand.

“The quality of your work is the one that will give you an entry into stardom. Once you are in there and you have built a brand it does not matter what you produce, people will always go for a brand,” he said.

