BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED gospel artiste Tamar real name Tariro Manzvaringo (pictured) is set to bounce back to the music scene with a track titled Aneni after a six-year hiatus.

, stage name Tamar, told NewsDay Life & Style that circumstances which she faced after the death of her child inspired her to return to the music industry.

“I started my career as a backing vocalist and recorded my debut album titled Alpha in 2013, but the project was unsuccessful due to poor production,” she said.

“Now I am coming back with Aneni which talks of the challenges that I faced after the death of my child, for which my husband’s relatives blamed me, but God stood by my side and now it is my hope that I will fulfil my dreams.”

A teacher by profession, Manzvaringo said it was always her dream to be a full-blown artiste, adding that some of her projects were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It has always been my dream to become a gospel musician as I feel it’s my mission to spread the word of God through music. I did three singles which include Mukundi, Panomira featuring Pastor Tinashe Murigo and Aneni featuring Promack.

“But the main challenge I faced this year as I am eyeing a comeback was COVID-19 as we were unable to hold shows due to lockdown restrictions and I also require fans as an up-and-coming artiste,” she added.

Manzvaringo disclosed that it was a new experience working in a foreign land as her last projects were done in Zimbabwe, adding that she looked forward to doing videos of her songs.

Apart from being a musician, Manzvaringo owns a flourishing hair company NiceHair South Africa which ships wigs worldwide.

