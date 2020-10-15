Investigations Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, acting in terms of Section 187 (8) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe has, with immediate effect, removed Supreme Court Judge Justice Francis Bere from office.

This follows the conclusion of an inquiry by a tribunal set up by the President to probe whether Justice Bere should continue in his position.

According to a statement released by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, the tribunal which is led by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako recommended that Justice Bere be removed from office.

“Following the advice of the Judicial Service Commission that the question of removing Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA ought to be investigated, the President, acting in terms of Section 187(3) of the Constitution, appointed, through Proclamation Number 1 of 2020, a Tribunal to inquire into the question of removal from office of the said Judge,” read the statement in part.

“The Tribunal has completed its investigations and has recommended that Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.”

President Mnangagwa set up the tribunal inquiry on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission after Justice Bere was accused of interference in a civil case involving the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and his relatives.

Justice Bere allegedly telephoned Mr Itayi Ndudzo, who was representing Zinara, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting Zinara against Fremus Enterprises.

Justice Bere was serving on both the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court benches when he was suspended in March this year.

