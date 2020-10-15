Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

WHEN he sang Windi Womtshova many laughed their lungs out as to what Ma9Nine was up to but his controversial approach to dancehall having been an acapella and Afro-pop musician before, has paid back fortunes.

This comes as the artiste is the only musician hailing from Bulawayo to ever land a spot through a single titled Wena in a riddim produced by one of the studios-pioneers to Zimdancehall-Chillspot Recordz, in the Mashwede riddim produced by adept beatmaker Levels.

Not only did he make history but Ma9Nine has also earned himself a collaboration with chanter Enzo Ishall known for his blazing hits 50 Magate and Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka.

Ma9Nine said he is pleased with the support he is getting in the recent weeks.

“I started my musical career five years ago and it’s been a long journey as I’ve done acapella, Afro-pop but Ndebele dancehall as a new sound has brought me to the picture.

“On the Mashwede riddim I am very happy as I feel like I represented Bulawayo well and I have opened doors for many upcoming artistes. The song Wena is simply a complimentary to a beautiful lady with a good body. As for the song with Enzo Ishall we are working on the logistics as to when to release it as we are planning to drop it with a video too,” said Ma9Nine.

One of the Chillspot Recordz founders Fantan said, “The Mashwede riddim featured 31 artistes including Ma9Nine from Bulawayo and this is the first time to have an artiste based in Bulawayo on our Zimdancehall riddim thus we are happy that the genre is growing countrywide and thanks to Levels who produced the riddim.”

Bank rollers of the riddim Mashwede Holdings’ representative DJ Iroq added that “The inspiration to fund the project came after we wanted to entertain people amid the lockdown. This is one of the programmes that we have put in place among them the DJs and dance competition. This is meant to create opportunities for artistes”

