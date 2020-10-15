BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE court ruling on MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere, prominent author Tsitsi Dangarembga and 13 other activists who had challenged their placement on remand was yesterday deferred to October 22 due to lack of transcribed records.

The 15 were arrested over the July 31 anti-corruption protests with the State accusing them of plotting to overthrow a constitutionally-elected government.

They were also charged with violating the Public Health Act (COVID-19 Containment and Prevention).

Magistrate Trynos Utawashe yesterday said he could not write the judgment since he was waiting for the records to be transcribed.

The accused persons had challenged their placement on remand saying the Constitution of Zimbabwe allowed them to protest.

The State has opposed the removal of the accused persons from remand saying they protested during the COVID-19 whereby there was restriction of movement to control the spread of the

pandemic.

