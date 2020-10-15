Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have clinched a kit deal with Ihsan International for the upcoming limited-overs series in Pakistan.

The sponsorship package, worth US$30 000, will see the Pakistan-based sports goods manufacturer supplying playing, training and travel wear to Zimbabwe’s touring players and members of the support staff.

“I am delighted to unveil the US$30 000 kit sponsorship for the Zimbabwe national cricket team,” Ihsan International director Majid Khan said.

“The kit sponsorship is for the 32 members of the Zimbabwe national cricket team for use during the upcoming tour to Pakistan which starts from the 20th of October 2020.”

The new playing shirt was presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Deputies, as well as to several ministers, during a ceremony held at State House in Harare on Tuesday.

The Pakistan tour kit deal is over and above the US$70 000 sponsorship contract that ZC and Ihsan International had already sealed for the supply of kit to four women’s provincial teams and two men’s regional select sides.

