BREAKING NEWS….

ONE of the MDC founding fathers Esaph Mdlongwa has died in his 70s. Mdlongwa, a trade unionist passed away on Wednesday.

He was very instrumental during the formation of the MDC in 1999, together with the late Morgan Tsvangirai (president), the late Gibson Sibanda (vice president), Lucia Matibenga (former Public Service Minister), Welshman Ncube (MDC Alliance vice president) and several others.

He is also father to popular musician ‘Oskido’ Oscar Mdlongwa who is currently based in South Africa

