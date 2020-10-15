Business Reporter

LOW-COST airline, Fastjet, has resumed its regionally scheduled flights between Johannesburg and Bulawayo, which were suspended for more than six months due to travel restrictions induced by Covid-19 pandemic.

Already, the airline is servicing the Johannesburg-Harare route daily. The airline indicated that it would be plying the Bulawayo-Johannesburg three times per week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“The resumption of flights on this route will complement our international network, with operations between Harare and Johannesburg already flying daily,” it said in a latest update.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, which was first detected in China last December, countries around the world embarked on national lockdown measures to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Like this: Like Loading...