Midlands Bureau Chief

A total of 19 new Covid-19 cases and one death were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The death was recorded in Bulawayo bringing the death toll in the city to 47.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said as of October 14, Zimbabwe had recorded 8055 cases, 7640 recoveries and 231 Deaths

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 19 from 17.

Cumulative cases curve flattening while the national case fatality rate now stands at 2.9percent as of Wednesday.

“As of 14 October 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8055 cases, 7640 recoveries and 231 deaths. 615 PCR tests done today (Positivity today was 3.1percent). 18 are local cases and 1 is a returnee from Namibia (Death reported by Bulawayo). Eight new recoveries were reported. The national recovery rate stands at 94.8percent and active cases go up to 184 today,” read the statement from the Ministry.

Harare has the highest number of cases followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland South.

Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Bulawayo and Harare have case fatality ratios above the national average.

The Ministry noted that more males are affected when compared to females with most Covid-19 cases in the 20 – 40 years age groups which is 57percent of the cases.

