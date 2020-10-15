Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

POPULAR South African musician, disc jockey and producer, Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa’s father on Wednesday passed away at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital.

Mr Esaph Mdlongwa, who was also the founding organising secretary for the opposition party MDC and a former Pumula – Luveve legislator, succumbed to the novel Coronavirus.

Confirming, his father’s passing, on his official Facebook page, Oskido said;

“It is with great sadness to let you know that I have lost my old man due to Covid-19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve showed us a way, shone the light and paved the way for us. Akwehlanga lungehlang.”

Esaph was elected as part of the first leadership of the opposition party in 1999- before its initial split in 2005- together with the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai (president), the late Mr Gibson Sibanda (vice president), Professor Welshman Ncube (secretary general), Mr Gift Chimanikire (deputy secretary general), the late Mr Isaac Matongo (chairman), the late Mr Fletcher Dulini Ncube (treasurer general), Mrs Lucia Matibenga (women’s assembly), the late Learnmore Jongwe (spokesman) and Mr Nelson Chamisa (youth assembly).

Meanwhile, according to information from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, one person died in Bulawayo on the day in question, while 19 new cases were recorded throughout the country. As at 14 October, the country had recorded a total of 231 deaths, 8035 cases and 7640 recoveries. The recovery rate stood at 94.8 percent.

