Langton Nyakwenda

AFTER spending over 10 months on the sidelines due to a niggling groin, Warriors left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai is now eyeing a return for Bloemfontein Celtic when the MTN 8 tournament kicks off in South Africa this weekend.

Pfumbidzai has been out of action since December 7, 2019 when he suffered a groin injury in a league match against Kaizer Chiefs.

He underwent surgery on February 4, before flying back to Harare, where he remained held up by the coronavirus travel restrictions.

He, however, finally returned to South Africa in September.

The former CAPS United star defender is now fully fit and says he is raring to go, ahead of his club’s MTN 8 clash against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Pfumbidzai is one of several Zimbabwean players expected to be back in action when the top-eight tournament kicks off.

“I am fit and ready,” Pfumbidzai told The Sunday Mail Sport on Wednesday morning.

“I have been training well, everything is good and I am looking forward to a good return to action.”

Defending champions SuperSport United, who recently signed Zimbabwean keeper George Chigova, kick-start action with a clash against Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila at 3pm on Saturday.

Tshakuma acquired Bidvest Wits’ franchise early this year and were recently angling for former Warriors coach Norman Mapeza, but the deal suffered a stillbirth.

SuperSport United won the 2019 tournament under Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo, and are also home to Onisimor Bhasera, Evans Rusike and Kuda Mahachi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Orlando Pirates, who recently acquired the services of Warriors striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, play Cape Town City at 6pm on Saturday.

Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs play Maritzburg United at 3pm on Sunday, before Sundowns host Pfumbidzai’s Celtic at 6pm.

