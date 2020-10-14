Sunday Mail Reporter

Econet has launched its network of #SasaiWiFiFinder internet hotspots in four other African countries – Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda – as it seeks to provide “affordable internet access”, which is considered key to “accelerating sustainable economic development through digital inclusion for all Africans”.

The rollout was made possible through a tie-up between its two subsidiaries – Liquid Telecom Group (LTG), which has a footprint in 13 African countries, and Cassava Fintech International (CFI).

It is believed that the partnership creates a Wi-Fi marketplace that helps internet service providers, franchisees and digital service providers unlock revenue streams by creating job opportunities.

In essence, the product allows users to get access to free internet bundles when they connect to #SasaiWiFiFinder hotspots and download the Sasai Super app.

The app is designed as a multi-service technology platform that allows access to social media services, on-demand services, digital interactive media services and digital marketplace, including payment methods.

The hotspots have already been launched in Zimbabwe and will soon be made available in South Africa, South Sudan, DRC, Botswana, Burundi, Lesotho and Tanzania.

LTG group chief executive officer Mr Nic Rudnick said the connectivity network that has been created through the hotspots will ensure “ubiquitous access for businesses and consumers”.

“We firmly believe that every African has the right to high-speed connectivity, and with #SasaiWiFiFinder hotspots, we are making this vision a reality. This initiative is in line with our parent company Econet’s vision of an inclusive, connected future that leaves no African behind,” he said.

CFI group chief executive officer Mr Darlington Mandivenga said: “We consider #SasaiWifiFinder to be a vital piece in the social and financial digital inclusion agenda that we are passionately driving across Africa. It is part of our broader strategy to provide solutions that address everyday problems for everyday people. In this case, we are offering more affordable internet access to African communities, including those previously excluded.”

Experts believe there is a positive correlation between access to internet services and economic growth.

