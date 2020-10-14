Senior Reporter

A newly-qualified teacher now earns $12 591,15, while the least paid civil servant earns $11 350,15, inclusive of the US$75 Covid-19 allowance, which will be accessed simultaneously on pay days as the National Joint Negotiating Council engagements continue.

Outstanding September allowances were paid into civil servants’ accounts yesterday.

At a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Public Service Commission secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the US$75 allowances would be paid into civil servants’ separate accounts at the prevailing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency exchange auction rate, simultaneously with their salaries on pay days.

“Government is committed to continuously improving the working conditions of civil servants, and hopes that negotiations in the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) to further improve emoluments for civil servants will be concluded soon”, he said.

This, he said, would see the least paid civil servant in grade B1 earning $11 350, 15, while a teacher at entry level (D1) would earn $12 591,15.

Earlier this month, civil servants were awarded a 40 percent cost of living salary adjustment.

Appreciating civil servants’ sterling work across categories in rendering services to fellow citizens, Ambassador Wutawunashe indicated said Government remained committed to the welfare of its employees in more than monetary terms.

Since June this year, the Government has been paying its workers US$75 allowances, and pensioners US$30 to cushion them against economic challenges aggravated by Covid-19.

The arrangement was later extended to the close of the year as the Government committed to the welfare of its workers through constant engagement.

Previously, the allowances were paid erratically through banks, which was cumbersome to civil servants as they had to queue to access them. This also affected forward planning, because they received fluctuating amounts depending on banks.

Like this: Like Loading...