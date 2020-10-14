Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) says it is engaging sponsors on the possibility of hosting at least two races this year as things continue to normalise.

This year’s edition of the Rail-Trail Annual Charity Half Marathon, which was scheduled for November 4, has already been called off.

The remaining events on the calendar are the Hope Fountain and Liquor Hub races, which Bab wants staged before the end of the year.

Asked on if there where considerations to hold the events as a virtual races, Bab chairperson Manuel Mpofu said the association was hoping to have them as normal races.

“We are actually praying that we have normal races. We have two of our traditional races that happen in November and we told the sponsors to continue planning them as normal road races.

“You never know, anytime things might return to normal. Virtual races are good for fun, but for our athletes preparing to qualify for major events, they need to rub shoulders with each other in actual road races, which gives them the speed and strength they require to attain better times,” Mpofu said.

He said the association continues to work on preparations for the inter-provincial championships despite the event being pushed back.

The tournament had been scheduled for this last month, but was pushed back to November, as the Government continues to exercise caution in reopening the country in the wake of the Covid-19 effects.

– @innocentskizoe

