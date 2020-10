Chronicle Reporter

An assailant believed to be an artisanal miner detonated an explosive device in a house in Bulawayo’s Luveve suburb on Tuesday night where three men were conducting bible studies in a fight over a woman.

It is believed the suspected artisanal miner was targeting one of the three men with whom he is involved in a love triangle.

The three men escaped unhurt but the explosive device destroyed part of the wall to the house, window panes and part of the roof.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...