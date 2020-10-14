BULAWAYO’S celebrated Afro-pop musician and dancer, Mzobanzi “Mzoe7” Mlauzi has made his first love confession in a track titled She’s a 2000 he collaborated with Madlela Skhobokhobo, a musician-cum-comedian.

The track She’s a 2000, a confession about falling in love with a “2000” is a second single to drop after Asambeni off the singer’s forthcoming album United Continent of Africa.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Mzoe7, who has received three nominations at this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA), said he was working on upgrading his music which he felts should have maturity so that it has global appeal.

He said his forthcoming album would be diverse as Madlela brought a rich sound.

“Madlela is a talented brother, a humble visionary and that is what I respect more about him. He has a way to keep the nation happy and so as me. I was sure we could make something super. So we did the track — She’s a 2000 that will be out this Friday with visuals by Keaitse Films who also did Asambeni,” he said.

“2000s are loving people who are also very open-minded and jovial. It’s hard to keep up with them if you are slow … They need to be understood and appreciated and possibly yes I have another love confession maybe who knows you might be hearing wedding bells sooner or later.”

Mzoe7, who is known for thrilling performances, said the track had a different taste spiced up with a mbaqanga vibe.

“The song is a House/Afro beat fusion with a mbaqanga vibe. The beat is being done by DJ Pressure Zw a talented brother from Gweru who also produced Asambeni that is on almost every leading radio station chart in the country,” he said.

“The recording was done at The Flamers, Shekinah brought in a different guitar feel to it. Kudzai Chikomo of Multimedia Box is one of the main actors in the track. It has been good working with Madlela. He is God-fearing, humble and always cheerful. He is not afraid to give advice where it’s due and has a sense of teamwork, he wants the best for everyone.”

