Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket have launched two new domestic cricket competitions for women.

For the first time, the women’s teams will play in the domestic 50-over and the T20 tournaments under the association’s auspices.

The competitions, which are expected to run until the end of the year, were unveiled this afternoon at the Harare Sports Club.

Four women’s teams – Eagles, Rhinos, Mountaineers and Tuskers – will feature in the competitions.

