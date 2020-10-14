Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

TALEN Vision’s sister club Trukumb Mine have confirmed that they have formally engaged ex-FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe to head their technical department.

Trukumb Mine FC are in the Zifa Central Region Division One League.

“People must learn to separate Talen Vision and Trukumb Mine FC and in the wake of recent media reports that Talen Vision are among clubs that are angling for the signature of Lizwe Sweswe, I must say it is Talen Vision’s sister club Trukumb FC that has engaged Sweswe. We have discussed a number of things with Sweswe and hopefully we are going to find each other,” said Trukumb Mine FC general manager Juma Phiri.

After weeks of speculation that the 45-year-old Sweswe was on his way out of FC Platinum after reportedly falling out of favour with head coach Pieter de Jongh, FC Platinum Play made an announcement last Friday that a mutual agreement had been reached for the former Tsholotsho gaffer to leave the three time Zimbabwe champions.

While the soft spoken Sweswe was not immediately available to shed more light on his possible destination, he indicated that he preferred to remain close to his family in Bulawayo.

While not delving much into the fallout between him and De Jongh, Sweswe said he appreciated that when a new coach comes in, he wants to bring in his trusted lieutenants.

Sweswe is said to have volunteered to leave the club for the sake of progress, instead of creating a stalemate whereby FC Platinum are forced to choose between him and the Dutchman.

@FungaiMuderere

