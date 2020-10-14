Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE departure of FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe has created fissures within the Pure Platinum Play family amid claims of discontent among members of the Smartfin Techu-led executive as well as a section of supporters not happy with the decision.

The move, allegedly on the advice of head coach Pieter de Jongh, who claimed Sweswe was undermining him, has left the club without a substantive assistant coach to sit on the bench during the club’s upcoming Total Caf Champions League matches.

Patrick Mandizha, a member of the technical bench, does not have a Caf A coaching badge and is therefore not allowed to give any instructions to the players during a match.

Even on the local scene, the Premier Soccer League does not grant him a licence given to coaches.

“The decision was clearly not well thought out by the executive. Yes it’s true that all coaches want to work with their trusted lieutenants, it’s the norm worldwide, but he (De Jongh) ought to have been made aware before signing a contract with the club that Sweswe will be his assistant. Talk within the club corridors seems to suggest that the coach never had a problem working with Sweswe and was, in fact, prepared, but upon meeting the rest of the technical team, someone misinformed him about Sweswe. What we can tell you is that this decision has divided opinion,” said a source.

Even the influential Platinum Supporters seem to have been shocked by the departure of Sweswe.

The supporters believe that which ever team will win the signature of Sweswe will be crowned champions.

“Whoever gets this guy is the next champion,” FC Platinum supporters tweeted yesterday.

Two Premiership sides Highlanders and Caps United are reportedly angling for Sweswe’s signature.

