Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based Beitbridge-born Bolo house musician Fidelity Mangavha has worked with talented South African musician Makhadzi on a track titled Muna Wanga.

The track is off the 19-year old’s second album named Rudzan which is set to be released on November 15.

The song will be released at the end of this month.

Speaking from Matswale Extension 9 in Messina, Mangavha said the long-awaited song produced by DJ Takie is set to be a dance song for the festive season across borders.

“The collaboration took long to be produced due to the restrictions imposed on the lockdown as we had planned to launch the song by the start of this month.

“Nonetheless all is set and we are going to be launching it this month-end. The song Muna Wanga talks about holding on to one’s loved one either a person or a passion no matter the circumstances and, in this case, me holding on to my passion which is music,” said Mangavha.

He is planning to work on the visuals of the track so as to increase his popularity at home and abroad.

“For me to increase my fan base I am planning on doing a video on the track as I believe that will be a barrier remover for my career.

“On my second album other tracks are Ahuna ubora Shangoni featuring JayOne, Ndovhaisal featuring Raziekay, Chelede featuring Vision Ben 10, Makhadzi, December heyi, Tshipaza, Shudu weeh, Galaguni and Mashaka anga featuring Beitbridge based house sensation Bhadilah,” he said.

Mangavha started his musical career in 2018 after being called by Thoyondou based producer DJ Takie who signed him under his label DJ Takie Productions and since then he has managed to stage shows at places that include Polokwane and Mpumalanga in South Africa.- Follow on Twitter [email protected]_mthire.

