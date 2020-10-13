Nqobile Tshili & Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporters

CABINET has approved a US$32 million budget to capacitate the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) in dealing with rain related disasters in the 2020/21 rainy season after adopting the National Contingency Plan.

The National Contingency Plan will guide the nation in dealing with any catastrophes that may affect the nation.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube presented before Cabinet the 2021 Pre-Budget Strategy Paper, in which improved economic output is projected in the coming year and beyond.

The improved economic fortunes are benchmarked on improved rains, currency stability and productivity in various sectors of the economy.

Cabinet approved the 2021 pre-budget paper which will guide the country’s policy formulation while laying a foundation for the new economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy to be launched next month.

The Cabinet also took note of preparations being made by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education ahead of the second phase of schools opening set for October 26.

Addressing the media during the 36th post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said while the country is anticipating an improved economic performance as a result of better rains, the 2020/21 rainy season is expected to come with rain related disasters, as already has been observed in some parts of the country.

She said in anticipation of the rain caused disasters, Government has set a budget to capacitate departments responsible for dealing with adverse effects caused by the rains.

“Regarding the country’s preparedness for emergencies likely to occur during the 2020/21 rainfall season, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works informed Cabinet that with high rainfall amounts expected during the 2020/21 rainfall season, Government is getting ready to deal with anticipated disasters.

“This is in view of the widespread damage experienced in the past during Cyclone Dineo in 2017 and Cyclone Idai in 2019. Accordingly, the National Contingency Plan for the 2020/2021 rainfall season has been crafted to deal with the wide range of hazards expected, which may include flash flooding, severe thunder, wind and hail storms, landslides, and major human and animal disease as well as crop pest outbreaks,” she said.

“Cabinet resolved to capacitate Departments that are critical in early warning systems, and approved a budget amounting to US$32 million for the facilitation of early recovery from potential adverse impacts from the 2020/2021 rainfall season.”

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said the US$32 million will cover the seven main pillars that are catered for in disaster management.

“Our first pillar is on the early warning systems where we obviously have look for equipment that may be used and we are going to import it from outside. The second pillar is on education where we need to alert people of what is going to happen and because our meteorological services department is well equipped, we are ready to start informing members of the possible dangers if we have floods as predicted,” said Minister Moyo.

He said part of the money will be set aside for research and rescue in case there is need to air lift those at risks during the flood.

According to Minister Mutsvangwa, farmers should follow guidelines from Agritex officers before they could start planting.

She said the 2021 Budget Strategy Paper will guide consultative discussions and sharing of ideas on national priority policies, programmes and projects.

Minister Mutsvangwa said in view of the 2021 Budget Strategy Paper, positive economic performance is expected.

“Cabinet noted that prospects for 2021 and beyond are based on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, resumption of global economic activity, a good agricultural season, and enhanced revenue collection. Economic revival will also hinge on sustainability of the foreign currency auction system, trade and tourism resumption, the materialisation of mining investment targets, and the firming of international mineral prices. It is also anticipated that domestic aggregate demand will recover, that currency stability will strengthen, and that annual inflation will decline,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the 2021 National Budget is expected to lay the foundation for the National Development Strategy: 2021-25 which will be launched by the first week of November 2020.

“The National Development Strategy (NDS) is a successor to the Transitional Stabilisation Plan (TSP) which is coming to an end in December 2020. The Strategy will consolidate the achievements of the TSP as we move towards Vision 2030, of attaining an upper middle-income status economy. Guided by the ongoing NDS consultations, the 2021 Budget will focus on critical areas which include the following: Inclusive Growth and Macro-stability; Development and Supporting Productive Value Chains; Optimising Value in our National Resources; Infrastructure, ICTs and the Digital Economy; Human Capital Development and well-being; Effective Institution Building and Governance; and Engagement and Re-engagement.” — @nqotshili/@thamamoe

